Sodium-Ion Battery Market Worth $2.01 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Sodium-Ion Battery Market by Battery Type (Sodium-Sulfur and Sodium-Salt), Technology Type (Aqueous and Non-aqueous), End-use (Energy Storage, Automotive, and Industrial), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America) - Global Forecast to 2030", sodium-ion battery market is projected to grow from USD 0.67 billion in 2025 to USD 2.01 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period.

The market is expected to grow, fueled by their affordability compared to lithium-ion batteries. This makes them perfect for large-scale energy storage, especially with renewables like wind and solar needing solutions for fluctuating power. Their reliance on common sodium positions them as a more sustainable option, pushing the market forward due to the global focus on reducing our environmental impact.

The automotive sodium-ion battery market, by end-use, is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period

Despite the energy storage sector driving the overall sodium-ion battery market, the automotive industry currently takes the lead in using these batteries. This dominance is attributed to their significant cost advantage compared to lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and their sufficient energy density for many everyday EV applications. This affordability opens doors to more budget-friendly EVs, potentially expanding the market and boosting overall demand for batteries. High demand is expected for the sodium-ion battery for the automotive sector during the forecast period.

The non-aqueous technology segment is projected to lead the global sodium-ion battery market during the forecast period

The non-aqueous technology is expected to be one of the major segments of the sodium-ion battery market. Factors driving this technology are organic solvents in these electrolytes which allow for higher voltages and thus greater energy density, perfect for electric vehicles needing extended range. They eliminate safety risks associated with water-based electrolytes and sodium metal and offer superior performance stability across varying temperatures, making them more reliable for demanding applications. While aqueous options are being explored due to their environmental benefits, these factors currently secure non-aqueous electrolytes, which supports the growth of the sodium-ion battery market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest sodium-ion battery market

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of sodium-ion batteries, in terms of value. The market in the region is driven by a combination of factors, such as economic powerhouses like China and India, which are experiencing rapid growth, boosting the demand for electricity. The adoption of renewable energy is also on the rise, requiring efficient storage solutions that sodium-ion batteries can provide. Government backing in research and production further fuels the region's leadership, while a growing population with disposable income fuels the electric vehicle market, another key application for these batteries that is expected to boost the market.

Some of the leading players in this market include Faradion (UK), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (China), TIAMAT Energy (France), HiNa Battery Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Zoolnasm Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China), NGK Insulators Ltd (Japan), Li-FUN Technology Corporation Limited (China), Zhejiang Natrium Energy Co., Ltd. (China), Natron Energy, Inc. (US), Jiangsu Transimage Sodium-lon Battery Technology Co., Ltd. (China) and Altris AB (Sweden), among others.

