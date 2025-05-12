Pakistan's Claim Of Indian Missile Strike In Afghanistan Denied

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Defense Ministry of the Taliban-led interim government in Afghanistan have strongly denied allegations made by Pakistan regarding an alleged missile strike by India into Afghan territory. Both governments have dismissed the claim as baseless and unsubstantiated.

Vikram Misri, India's Deputy Minister of External Affairs, addressed the media on Saturday, May 10 during a press briefing. He categorically rejected the claim made earlier in the day by Pakistan's military spokesperson, labeling it a“ridiculous accusation.” Misri emphasized that such allegations lacked any credible evidence and were intended to divert attention from other pressing regional matters.

Simultaneously, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense under the interim government of Afghanistan also refuted the claim. Speaking to Khaama Press , the spokesperson stated,“Afghanistan is safe and secure. No such incident has taken place.” This statement indirectly confirmed that no missile strike had occurred on Afghanistan soil, contrary to Pakistan's assertions.

The allegation originated from Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces, who had claimed that one of the missiles fired by India had landed inside Afghan territory. His statement came at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following a series of recent missile and drone attacks that have severely strained bilateral relations.

Chaudhry described the alleged missile strike as“extremely dangerous” and accused India of attempting to destabilize the region. He further claimed that India had launched missile and drone attacks on three strategic Pakistani airbases-Nur Khan, Shorkot, and Murid. These claims, however, remain unverified by independent sources and have not been acknowledged by either India or Afghanistan.

Regional analysts have noted the timing of these allegations, suggesting they may be politically motivated or aimed at influencing international narratives amid ongoing tensions. The governments of both India and the Taliban have called for responsible communication and fact-based reporting in such sensitive matters to avoid escalation and misinformation.

International observers, including UN-affiliated security analysts, have also urged restraint and dialogue between South Asia's two nuclear-armed neighbors. In the absence of independent verification or third-party surveillance confirmation, the global community has refrained from drawing conclusions.

As of now, no evidence has emerged to support Pakistan's claim. Both Indian and Afghan officials have reiterated their commitment to regional peace and stability, while also warning against the use of unverified allegations as a tool of diplomatic provocation.

