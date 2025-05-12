EQS-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Strongest first quarter in the company's history: JDC achieved consolidated revenue of over EUR 60 million for the first time at the start of the year

Strongest first quarter in the company's history: JDC achieved consolidated revenue of over EUR 60 million for the first time at the start of the year - JDC Group AG's revenue rose by 16.7 percent to EUR 62.2 million in the first three months of 2025 - EBITDA increased by 23.9 percent and improved significantly to EUR 5.0 million; EBIT rose by more than 37 percent to EUR 3.4 million - Advisortech segment revenue exceeded EUR 50 million for the first time in a first quarter JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) has reported significant revenue and earnings growth in its figures for the first quarter of 2025 published today. Consolidated revenue rose by 16.7 percent compared with the same period last year and now stands at EUR 62.2 million (previous year: EUR 53.3 million). This means that JDC Group AG has achieved revenue of over EUR 60 million in a first quarter for the first time in its history. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 23.9 percent in the first quarter of 2025 and improved significantly to EUR 5.0 million (Q1 2024: EUR 4.1 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose even more significantly, by 37.7 percent, and at EUR 3.4 million are significantly above the previous year's level of EUR 2.5 million. Quarterly revenue in the Advisortech segment increased by 11.3 percent to EUR 53.8 million, exceeding the EUR 50 million mark for the first time in a first quarter. Quarterly revenue in the Advisory division rose by 55.9 percent year-on-year to EUR 13.6 million (previous year: EUR 8.7 million). These figures are significantly influenced by a structural measure that will save the Group several hundred thousand euros in the future, but will also result in a reclassification of revenue and earnings from the Advisortech segment to the Advisory segment. For the first quarter of 2025, this means that around EUR 2.7 million of revenue and around EUR 0.1 million of EBITDA will now be reported in the Advisory segment instead of the Advisortech segment. The background to this is the consolidation of the various banking licenses within the Group (so-called liability umbrella business), in the course of which Top Ten Wertpapier GmbH, Vienna, was merged into FiNUM Finance AG, Berlin. With effect from January 1, 2025, the organizational change was also implemented in the segment reporting, resulting in corresponding shifts between the Advisortech and Advisory segments. For better comparability, the actual figures according to the new segment presentation are therefore shown below, together with pro forma figures that reflect the growth rates assuming that the segment presentation had already been as it is today in the previous year. Both business areas, Advisortech and Advisory, performed well in the reporting period, regardless of the changes in the segment presentation. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the Advisortech segment rose by 20.3 percent to EUR 5.0 million in the first three months of 2025, significantly exceeding the prior-year figure of EUR 4.2 million. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by over 30 percent in the same period, from EUR 3.0 million in the previous year to EUR 3.9 million. The Advisory segment's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by over 80 percent to EUR 1.2 million in the first three months (Q1 2024: EUR 0.7 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) more than doubled to EUR 0.8 million in the first three months of 2025 (Q1 2024: EUR 0.4 million). "The past first quarter went according to plan for us and was concluded very convincingly. At the end of the quarter, the investment and insurance portfolios were at their highest levels since the company was founded over 20 years ago. For years, JDC has been able to increase these key figures year after year, thus laying the foundation for further growth. We intend to continue to report encouraging growth rates in the course of 2025,” explains Ralph Konrad, CFO of JDC Group AG. "We are delighted that all segments, asset classes, and sales channels are contributing to our profitable growth at the start of 2025: The investment and asset management business, the insurance business, and the real estate and financing business are all performing very well. This applies equally to our broad brokerage and key account business and to our own Finum advisors. Despite the erratic swings on the capital markets as a result of the global debate on tariffs, we see great opportunities for the rest of the financial year,” explains Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier, CEO of JDC Group AG. The key figures for the first three months of 2025 are as follows: At a glance in kEUR Changes Q1/2025 Q1/2024 To previous year kEUR kEUR in % Revenues 62,215 53,319 16.7 - thereof Advisortech 53,813 48,340 11.3 pro forma 53,813 45,622 18.0 - thereof Advisory 13,585 8,713 55.9 pro forma 13,585 11,431 18.8 - thereof Holding/Conso. -5,182 -3,734 -38.8 EBITDA 5,039 4,067 23.9 EBIT 3,472 2,523 37.6 EBT 3,079 2,252 36.7 Net profit 2,768 2,093 32.3 We confirm our positive outlook and the guidance published for the remainder of 2025: Based on partnerships already in place, the company expects revenue to grow to between EUR 245 million and EUR 265 million in 2025, with EBITDA of between EUR 18.5 million and EUR 20.5 million. The shareholder letter for Q1 2025 and further information on JDC Group AG can be found at -p About JDC Group AG JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) offers a digital platform for insurance, investment funds, and all other financial products and services under the brands Jung, DMS & Cie., MORGEN & MORGEN, allesmeins, Top Ten, and Geld. By offering and processing all financial market product providers with a complete product range and comprehensive data and document provision, it creates the perfect workplace for all types of financial intermediaries (brokers, agents, affiliated brokers, banks, exclusive organizations, FinTechs) and the first true financial home for financial services customers via its viewing systems and interfaces. Via smartphone app, tablet, or PC, customers and brokers receive a complete overview of their individual insurance and fund portfolios, simple conclusion paths and transfer options, and a complete market comparison, enabling customers and advisors to optimize their insurance and pension plans easily and with an ideal price-performance ratio. Around 250 well-trained advisors under the FiNUM brand complement the platform offering for discerning and affluent private clients. With more than 16,000 affiliated platform users, around 2.4 million customers, a fund portfolio of over €7.5 billion, and annual insurance premiums of over €1.2 billion, we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking region. JDC is committed to sustainability and has adopted ESG criteria: as a digitalization service provider, JDC helps save many tons of paper and makes everyday life easier for financial intermediaries and customers. 