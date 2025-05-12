QNA Launches Training Course On News Translation Techniques

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar News Agency (QNA) launched a new training course on media translation at the QNA Training Hall yesterday, as part of a series of courses and programmes organised by the agency to enhance the efficiency of its staff and strengthen their skills in various media and journalism fields.

The three-day course is led by media expert Khaled Qatamin from QNA, with participation from employees of various state institutions, in addition to a number of QNA staff from different departments and sections.

The course aims to develop participants' skills in news translation techniques and familiarise them with the different types of media translation, as part of QNA's ongoing efforts to develop the skills of its media personnel and keep pace with rapid developments in the media field.

It also seeks to improve participants' proficiency in translation methods and news writing, while addressing the challenges translators may face, in line with internationally recognized professional standards.

The course covers a range of topics related to editorial styles, news framing according to institutional policies, and how to handle information sources in the context of digital media, reflecting the Agency's commitment to enhancing the local media environment and improving the quality of news content. In March 2023, QNA opened 'QNA Training Halls,' equipped with the latest training methods, as part of its vision to enhance the capabilities of Qatari media professionals.