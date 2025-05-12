403
Earthquake Strikes Southwest China
(MENAFN) A seismic event measuring 5.5 in magnitude occurred in the southwestern part of China’s Xizang autonomous region early Monday morning, as reported by state-run media outlets.
Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been recorded in the aftermath of the tremor.
According to a news agency, the earthquake’s epicenter was located in Lhaze county, which falls under the jurisdiction of Xigaze city.
The tremor happened at 5:11 a.m. local time (2111GMT Sunday), with precise coordinates observed at 28.91 degrees north latitude and 87.54 degrees east longitude.
The quake originated at a depth of 10 kilometers (approximately 6.2 miles), based on data from the China Earthquake Networks Center.
This relatively shallow depth can often result in stronger surface shaking, but in this case, it appears to have caused minimal disruption.
In response, emergency services promptly deployed firefighting and rescue personnel to the affected location.
However, there were no immediate reports indicating damage to buildings or public infrastructure.
