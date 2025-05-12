Trump Visit To Qatar A 'Crescendo' Moment In Qatari-American Relations: US Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: US Ambassador to Qatar H E Timmy Davis has described President H E Donald Trump's highly anticipated visit to Doha this week as a“crescendo” moment in Qatari-American relations, underscoring the significance of the trip.

Speaking to media ahead of the May 14–15 visit, Ambassador Davis highlighted the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, and the potential to further expand the ties including in key sectors.

“This visit feels like a crescendo. It feels like the moment of a great sort of celebration of the relationship between Qatar and the United States,” he said yesterday.

“My hope is that it starts a greater understanding in the United States of the vital role Qatar plays in our foreign policy.”

He added,“The President's visit is a great way to kick off what I think is an age of understanding between the United States and Qatar.”

Ambassador Davis emphasised that Qatar is a vital partner and friend to the United States, describing it as a committed ally in efforts to promote peace and stability both regionally and globally.



“The two countries have long worked to build on this relationship,” he said.

President Trump's trip, which includes stops in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, will be his first to the Gulf region since returning to office. It also marks the first visit by a US president to Qatar in over two decades, following George W Bush's visit in June 2003.

“This trip in and of itself is a demonstration that the relationship has become stronger. It has always been strong. I think the last few years have demonstrated that,” Davis noted.

Ambassador Davis emphasised that the visit aims not only to celebrate existing ties but also to set the stage for future cooperation, particularly by expanding partnerships in defense, trade, education, health, and emerging technologies.

“We will see agreements signed and announced across all of those sectors,” he indicated.

The Ambassador also highlighted Qatar's crucial diplomatic role in regional stability, especially its involvement in mediation efforts concerning the Gaza Strip.

“Qatar's role as a mediator, what's happening in the region, will absolutely be a part of this (President Trump's) visit. There are important things that the US and Qatar do together. What's happening in Gaza is important as well. So there will absolutely be a foreign policy bit to this trip. And so it will come up,” he said.

Ambassador Davis further stressed the broader significance of the president's regional tour, saying it reflects a shift in US foreign policy toward deeper, more individualized engagement with Gulf nations.

“President Trump wants to, I think, acknowledge the importance of the countries in this region, and want to acknowledge that they have their own foreign policy, that they merit bilateral relationships. The stop in Saudi Arabia is going to be different than the stop in Doha, different than the stop in UAE,” he said.