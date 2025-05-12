403
Media reports Trump to approve luxury ‘flying palace’ present aircraft from Qatar
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to accept a lavish Boeing 747-8 aircraft from the Qatari royal family, which may eventually serve as the next Air Force One, according to several American media reports on Sunday.
Sources told ABC News that the official announcement of the gift is expected next week. The plane, valued at around $400 million—the price of a new commercial 747-8—would mark the most expensive gift ever given to the U.S. by a foreign government. Trump is said to have toured a similar aircraft, previously owned by Qatar’s royals, in February while it was parked at Palm Beach International Airport.
The legality of the gift has been reviewed by the White House counsel’s office and the Department of Justice. According to sources, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Trump’s chief White House lawyer David Warrington determined the gift would be permissible under U.S. law, provided the aircraft is eventually transferred to Trump’s presidential library before his term concludes. This would comply with constitutional rules prohibiting U.S. officials from accepting gifts from foreign governments.
Nicknamed a “flying palace,” the jet will undergo thorough inspections for surveillance devices and an extensive retrofitting process before it can be used as Air Force One. The conversion will be carried out by Texas-based defense contractor L3Harris, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The current Air Force One fleet consists of aging Boeing 747-200s from the early 1990s, which have increasingly experienced technical issues. Although a new contract with Boeing was meant to provide upgraded 747-8 aircraft by 2024, production delays and rising costs have pushed delivery estimates to 2027 or even 2028.
Following his visit to the luxury jet, Trump criticized Boeing over the slow pace of development, saying he might seek alternative solutions, such as purchasing or accepting another plane to meet the needs of the presidency.
