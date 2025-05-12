Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Norsk Hydro: Ex-Dividend NOK 2.25 Today


2025-05-12 02:02:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The shares in Norsk Hydro ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 2.25 as from today, May 12, 2025.


Investor contact:
Elitsa Blessi
+47 91775472
...


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


