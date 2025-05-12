Nation Stands With Them: Priyanka Gandhi Pays Tribute To Soldiers Martyred In Cross-Border Firing

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Member of Parliament Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday paid heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers who lost their lives in the cross-border firing and during counter-terror operations against Pakistan.

Expressing grief, she said the entire nation stands united in mourning the loss of these courageous men who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“The martyrdom of our brave soldiers during the Indian Army's action against terrorists and the confrontation with Pakistani forces is deeply saddening,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.

“Subedar Pawan Kumar ji, Sepoy M Murali Naik ji, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar ji, BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz ji, Sergeant Surendra Kumar Moga, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, and Rajouri Police Officer Raj Kumar Thapa ji -- all laid down their lives for the safety and sovereignty of our nation,” she added.

She also expressed condolences for the civilian lives lost during the hostilities.“Many innocent civilians have also lost their lives. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The entire country stands with the bereaved families in this difficult time. We will always be indebted to our martyrs and their families,” she added.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz, who was martyred in the line of duty, were brought to Patna airport from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.

A state-level ceremony has been organised to honour his sacrifice, with officials and members of the public gathering to pay their final respects.

Earlier on Sunday, hundreds of people bid a tearful adieu to Army jawan M. Murali Naik, who was killed during the cross-border firing by the Pakistani forces along the Line of Control.

The last rites of the Angniveer were conducted with full military honours in the presence of Andhra Pradesh ministers V. Anitha, Savitha, Nara Lokesh, Satya Kumar and Army officials at Kallithanda hamlet of Gorantla mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district.

Meanwhile, normalcy returned to border areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan, even though Indian security forces maintained vigil.

The situation in the border districts of Jammu division remained calm through the night, with no reports of drone activity, firing, or shelling, officials said.

Similarly, no firing incident was reported in Punjab and Rajasthan. However, all educational institutions remain closed for one more day.