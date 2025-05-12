403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE, Syria Forge Stronger Ties, Address Regional Issues
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates and Syria have engaged in high-level discussions, focusing on strengthening their bilateral relationship and addressing the volatile regional landscape. A recent phone call between UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Syrian leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa centered on enhancing cooperation between the two nations and exchanging views on pressing regional matters.
Reports indicate that Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE's commitment to supporting Syria's stability and its pursuit of development and security. Conversely, Al-Sharaa expressed gratitude for the UAE's ongoing support of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and he acknowledged the UAE's role in promoting regional stability.
Syrian leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa made his inaugural trip to the UAE on April 13th, engaging in discussions with Sheikh Mohamed on strengthening their nations' relationship and addressing current regional affairs. Subsequently, the UAE restarted its flights to Syria, a service that had been halted in early January due to the outbreak of conflict following the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad.
Reports indicate that Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE's commitment to supporting Syria's stability and its pursuit of development and security. Conversely, Al-Sharaa expressed gratitude for the UAE's ongoing support of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and he acknowledged the UAE's role in promoting regional stability.
Syrian leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa made his inaugural trip to the UAE on April 13th, engaging in discussions with Sheikh Mohamed on strengthening their nations' relationship and addressing current regional affairs. Subsequently, the UAE restarted its flights to Syria, a service that had been halted in early January due to the outbreak of conflict following the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment