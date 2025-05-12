403
World & Oil and Gas Cup 2025 for 7-a-side Football Kicks Off in Azerbaijan with 12 Teams Participating
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Baku– The World Oil and Gas Cup 2025 kicked off this morning at the “ASK Arena” stadium in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, with the participation of 12 elite 7-a-side football teams representing major oil companies from three continents: Asia, Africa, and Europe. The tournament is being held from May 9 to 12.
The opening ceremony was attended by a large number of officials and directors from oil and gas companies. Jamal Al-Ghandour, Head of the Referees Committee and member of the Organizing Committee, officially inaugurated the tournament by cutting the ribbon.
This first edition of the tournament features two categories: the Elite category and the “Masters” category, the latter for players over the age of 40. Each match lasts 30 minutes, with two halves of 15 minutes each.
The Elite category includes 7 teams: SOCAR, SOCAR-KBR, AzeriQaz, Zafar Group (Azerbaijan), Petroleum Development Oman, OQ Group (Oman), and Zien Group (Germany).
The Masters category includes 5 teams: ENPPI (Egypt), Zien Group (Germany), Zafar Group (Azerbaijan), Petroleum Development Oman, and Abraj Energy (Oman).
Ali Al-Maani, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, emphasized that the strong start of the tournament’s first edition represents a positive and pivotal step toward its sustainability. He highlighted its role in attracting oil and gas companies globally and enhancing networking and partnerships.
He also noted that the Organizing Committee will work diligently in the coming period to finalize all arrangements for the success of the tournament's second edition, aiming to ensure high levels of achievement and attract more companies from the Gulf, the region, and around the world.
