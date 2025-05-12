Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' To Hit Screens On September 18

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 12(IANS)Director Vignesh Shivan's eagerly-awaited romantic entertainer 'Love Insurance Kompany', featuring actors Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead, will hit screens on September 18 this year, its makers announced on Monday.

The film has been produced by actress Nayanthara, who is also the wife of director Vignesh Shivan.

Seven Screen Studio, the production house that is presenting the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement. Posting a video clip to announce the release date of the film, the production house wrote, "This SEPTEMBER 18th, come and celebrate the festival of LOVE in theatres."

Taking to his Instagram timeline, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "LIK from September 18th. Need all your blessings, love & support."

It may be recalled that the director, in April, had penned a lengthy post in which he had announced that post production work of the film had begun. He had also thanked his entire team for their hard work, passion, honesty and love for the film.

He had then said, "Abundance of passion, love, honesty and hard work from each and everyone has built #LoveInsuranceKompany. Every day of shoot had a lot of challenges! But we never forgot to have a smile and also enjoy the process !"

The director said that without the support of everyone in the film, whatever magic they had tried to create in the film wouldn't have been possible.

"Without compromising even for one frame, we are proud that we have put in our best efforts to make an original, fresh entertaining movie," Vignesh Shivan said and added that, "Post production works kick start with all your love and support!"

The director had then said that the makers were looking to release the film for a festival. He wrote, "To Bring it (to) you on a festival date to celebrate more with your friends & families."

Love Insurance Kompany, the shooting of which was recently wrapped up, features apart from Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, actors S J Suryah and Gouri Kishen among others.

The film boasts of an impressive technical team. It has cinematography by ace cinematographer Ravivarman and music by Anirudh. Pradeep Ragav has been assigned the task of editing the film, which has stunts choreographed by popular stunt master Peter Hein.

The film is being produced by actress Nayanthara and Seven Screen Studios.