Sheikha Hind Attends HBKU's 2025 Graduation Ceremony

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Graduation ceremony 2025 highlights achievements of almost 300 graduates from across HBKU's six colleges

Doha, Qatar: Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation (QF), and Chairperson of Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) Board of Trustees, saw HBKU commemorate its Class of 2025. Honoring the collective and individual achievements of close to 300 students, this year's graduation ceremony marked a significant milestone for HBKU and Qatar's investment in higher education.

His Excellency Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, the Speaker of the Shura Council, also joined the proceedings at the Qatar National Convention Centre on May 11, along with government officials, HBKU's senior leadership, the colleges' deans, university faculty and staff, as well as the graduates' families and close friends.

HBKU's Class of 2025 consists of 293 students, including 73 Qataris, who graduated from 35 academic programs, receiving PhD, Juris Doctor, master's, and bachelor's degrees taught at HBKU's College of Islamic Studies (CIS), College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Science and Engineering (CSE), College of Law, College of Health and Life Sciences, and College of Public Policy.

In his remarks, Dr. Ahmad M. Hasnah, President of Hamad Bin Khalifa University, reflected on the importance of values and ethics in navigating today's complex global challenges. He affirmed that ethical principles are the foundation for a meaningful life and impactful work. Addressing the graduates, he encouraged them to let wisdom guide their decisions, define success on their own terms without falling into the trap of comparison, and embrace a lifelong pursuit of knowledge that expands their horizons through conventional and creative means.

This year's keynote was delivered by His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser Al Khalifa, President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, and Secretary General of the National Planning Council, who remarked:“Today's ceremony is not only to celebrate the graduation of the largest cohort the university has seen since its establishment, but also your assumption of the scientific responsibility that requires you to mature ideas and believe in enlightening the mind and using it to respond to the shifts and fluctuations of time. Since its establishment in 2010, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, which bears a name that is dear to our hearts, has never been a mere academic institution, but rather an ambitious vision to be a platform to prepare change-makers.”

In his address, student speaker, Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Obaidli, particularly emphasized the community and personal impact of their academic journey:“Today marks the beginning of a lifelong commitment to responsibility and progress. Graduation is not a final destination, but rather a true starting point toward shaping the future.”

“Hamad Bin Khalifa University is more than a hub for education - it is a nurturing home and fertile ground where students' dreams flourish,” he added.“It is a space for forming lifelong friendships in which students are encouraged to not only seek answers, but to pursue the questions that shape their understanding and drive them to become better individuals.”

The celebration also featured the HBKU Excellence Awards, which highlighted especially remarkable achievements of HBKU faculty from the past year. Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani and Dr. Ahmad M. Hasnah, presented awards in three categories: the Research Excellence Award was given to Dr. Gordon McKay, College of Science and Engineering, and Dr. Ilias Bantekas, College of Law, for outstanding research recognized by the wider academic community; the Teaching Excellence Award was received by Dr. Tareq Al-Ansari, College of Science and Engineering, honoring exceptional knowledge-transfer and pedagogy; and the Service Excellence Award was given to Dr. Mohammed Ghaly, College of Islamic Studies, celebrating his extraordinary service to the university community.

Noting the Awards' deeper significance, Dr. Ala Al-Fuqaha, Acting Provost and Associate Provost for Teaching and Learning, said:“These awardees demonstrate how HBKU attracts and enables faculty that pursue and achieve genuine impact in their disciplines. They go above and beyond to advance their fields, empower students' academic journeys, and ultimately serve their communities, at home and abroad.”

Commenting on HBKU's growing alumni community, Dr. Maryam Hamad Al-Mannai, Vice President for Student Affairs, said:“Our Office of Student Affairs nurtures a diverse and enriching academic environment that facilitates active engagement and continuous growth among its students. Our alumni are outstanding individuals who carry an appreciation of service to their communities and lifelong personal development, which makes them ambassadors for our university and their own societies.”

A member of QF, HBKU continuously strives to empower students and engage alumni to develop skills and competencies through multidisciplinary educational and social learning opportunities.