MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Continuing the Spanish La Liga league, Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to clash in another El Classico in the 35th week tonight.

The game will kick off at 6:45 PM local time in the Abi-Anariha's home stadium.

Barcelona is at the top of the table with 79 points, and considering that Real Madrid is in second place with 75 points, the Abi-Anariha has a high chance of winning the championship, and a draw would also propel them to the championship.

On the other hand, Carlo Ancelotti's team, who have lost three games in La Liga, Super Cup and Copa Del Rey to Barcelona this season, have a lot of motivation to win at Barca's home ground to end their losing streak.

Barcelona is unbeaten in their last 15 La Liga matches, with 13 wins and two draws.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have faced each other 260 times in various competitions, with the Galactic winning 106 games, Barcelona winning 103 games, and 51 games ending in a draw.

