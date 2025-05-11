Indo-Pak Tension: Special Prayers Held In Mizoram In Solidarity With Armed Forces

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, May 11 (IANS) In a significant show of solidarity with the Indian armed forces, Christians, Hindus and Muslims separately have offered prayers in Mizoram on Sunday.

A Mizoram government official said that all the congregants of the Churches, all the devotees in the temples and the Mosques throughout Mizoram have offered prayers on Sunday and wished the Indian Armed Forces success and all-around welfare.

Mizoram, which shares a border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, is dominated by Christians, but a reasonable number of people belonging to the Hindu and Muslim communities are living in the state.

Meanwhile, similar solidarity meetings and gatherings were also held in other northeastern states.

On Saturday, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended an all-faith prayer meet in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Raj Bhavan. The solemn gathering brought together representatives and followers of various faiths in a unified spirit of peace, solidarity, and national harmony.

The central focus of the interfaith prayer meet was to offer collective prayers for the well-being of the nation, its citizens and the brave personnel of the Indian Armed Forces currently engaged in Operation Sindoor.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed gratitude towards the armed forces for their selfless service, underscoring the significance of prayers to support their morale during this operation. He also said that terrorism is the enemy of humanity and it should be nipped to provide more positive vibes for India to become a Vishwa Guru.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio jointly called an emergency meeting on Saturday and expressed solidarity with the Indian armed forces, national leadership and commitment to national unity and security.

The resolution taken in the meeting said that the Indian armed forces, in a resolute act of national defence, have conducted Operation Sindoor to neutralise terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), upholding India's sovereignty and security.

“The people of Nagaland, as proud citizens of India, stand unwavering in their support for the nation's unity, territorial integrity and the valiant efforts of our armed forces,” he said.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday chaired an all party meeting and expressed collective support for the Indian armed forces amid the conflict with Pakistan, officials said.

A Raj Bhavan official had said that leaders of all political parties unanimously appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his tactful and visionary leadership in navigating the current situation.