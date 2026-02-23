Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan's Top-Ranking Official Visits U.S. And Germany

Turkmenistan's Top-Ranking Official Visits U.S. And Germany


2026-02-23 03:07:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 23. Chairman of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty (People's Council), Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, began a working visit to the U.S. on February 16 to expand economic, investment, and sectoral cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

During the visit, several meetings were held with representatives of American companies and business councils, including John Rees, President of Nicklaus Companies; Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the Turkmenistan-U.S. Business Council; Chaba Leiko, Regional Director of John Deere; as well as U.S. business figures Steve Wynn, Isaac Perlmutter, and William Koch, Chairman of the Oxbow Group.

After the meetings in the U.S., Berdimuhamedov traveled to Germany for a productive session with Turkmen officials to discuss the nation's involvement in international equestrian events.

On January 23, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan welcomed U.S. Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll and U.S. Special Representative for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor in Ashgabat, where they engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral relations.

To recall, in January, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor, and Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov engaged in a phone call to discuss the pressing issue of regional security in Central Asia. Secretary Rubio emphasized the United States' dedication to enhancing the bilateral relationship.

MENAFN23022026000187011040ID1110775201



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search