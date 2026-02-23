Turkmenistan's Top-Ranking Official Visits U.S. And Germany

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Chairman of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty (People's Council), Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, began a working visit to the U.S. on February 16 to expand economic, investment, and sectoral cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

During the visit, several meetings were held with representatives of American companies and business councils, including John Rees, President of Nicklaus Companies; Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the Turkmenistan-U.S. Business Council; Chaba Leiko, Regional Director of John Deere; as well as U.S. business figures Steve Wynn, Isaac Perlmutter, and William Koch, Chairman of the Oxbow Group.

After the meetings in the U.S., Berdimuhamedov traveled to Germany for a productive session with Turkmen officials to discuss the nation's involvement in international equestrian events.



On January 23, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan welcomed U.S. Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll and U.S. Special Representative for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor in Ashgabat, where they engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral relations.

To recall, in January, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor, and Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov engaged in a phone call to discuss the pressing issue of regional security in Central Asia. Secretary Rubio emphasized the United States' dedication to enhancing the bilateral relationship.