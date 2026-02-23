Azerbaijan Set To Commemorate National Poet Samad Vurghun's 120Th Anniversary - Decree

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan will mark the 120th anniversary of the People's Poet Samad Vurghun, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree to organize celebrations in honor of the poet.

Under the decree, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in coordination with the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and relevant organizations and taking into account proposals from the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, will prepare and implement an event plan dedicated to Samad Vurghun's anniversary. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan will address issues arising from the decree.

The decree notes that the 120th anniversary commemorates one of the most influential figures of 20th-century Azerbaijani literature, a national poet, renowned playwright, public figure, laureate of USSR State Awards, and full member of ANAS, Samad Vurghun.

Samad Vurghun is celebrated as a prominent figure who ushered in a new, vibrant stage in Azerbaijani literary thought. Guided by the principle of Azerbaijani identity, the poet exalted his homeland, the“Land of Fire,” with passionate lyricism. His widely memorized poem“Azerbaijan” expresses the deep patriotic love of every Azerbaijani. A master of language, Vurghun consistently defended the purity of his native tongue, drawing inspiration from the nation's rich cultural heritage to create works of profound human and social significance.

His unique romantic and philosophical lyrical style elevated national poetry and secured his place in the golden fund of Azerbaijani literature. His dramaturgy, combining respect for the past with faith in the future, holds a special place in the history of Azerbaijani theater. Vurghun's innovative literary legacy has strongly influenced modern Azerbaijani poetry and continues to play a vital role in nurturing young generations in loyalty to national and moral values, the decree emphasized.