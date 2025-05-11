Anushka Sharma Wishes Mother's Day To All The Beautiful Mothers

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sharma wished all the beautiful mothers out there on Mother's Day 2025.

The 'PK' actress took to her Instagram and posted two throwback photographs of her mother, Ashima Sharma.

Anushka wrote the caption, "Happy Mothers Day to all the beautiful mothers everywhere in the world", with a red heart emoji.

Anushka's cricketer husband, Virat Kohli used social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to his better half this Mother's Day.

The former Indian skipper revealed that Anushka has turned into a "strong, nurturing, loving and protective mother" for their kids - Vamika and Akaay.

“Happy mothers day to all the mothers of the world. I was born to one, accepted by one as a son and have seen one grow into a strong, nurturing, loving and protective mother to our children. We love you more and more every day @anushkasharma,” Kohli wrote on Instagram.

For the unaware, Virat and Anushka first met in 2013 while shooting for an advertisement. After dating for around four years, the lovebirds finally tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in December 2017.

They welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika in January 2021. The couple embraced parenthood for the second time in February 2025 as they welcomed their son Akaay.

Ever since becoming a mother, Anushka has stayed away from movies.

The stunner last graced the silver screen in the 2018 drama, "Zero", alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She was seen as a specially-abled scientist with cerebral palsy, Aafia Bhinder in the movie.

Meanwhile, reports were doing rounds that Anushka is working on the biopic of Indian Women cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Named "Chakda Xpress" for now, the project went on the floors a long time ago. However, there has been no update regarding the film's release date.