Bangladesh Imposes Ban on Awami League Activities
(MENAFN) Bangladesh’s interim government has imposed a ban on all activities of the Bangladesh Awami League (AL), the party led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The move, announced by Law Adviser Asif Nazrul at a midnight briefing in Dhaka on Saturday, will remain in effect until the party and its leadership face trial for their involvement in the deaths of protesters at the International Crimes Tribunal.
In addition, the government has approved a revision to the 1973 International Crimes (Tribunal) Act, granting the tribunal the authority to penalize political parties and their affiliated groups. The decisions, which were made during a special meeting of the country's advisory council led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, come after days of protests by the National Citizen Party—a student-led group formed following last year’s July uprising.
Various Islamist factions, including the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami party, along with other opposition groups, joined the protests, calling for the AL’s ban. A formal circular regarding the restriction will be issued on the next working day, according to Nazrul.
