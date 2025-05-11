403
Trump Offers to Mediate Kashmir Resolution After Ceasefire
(MENAFN) The U.S. President has announced his intention to collaborate with both India and Pakistan to find a resolution to the protracted Kashmir issue. This statement follows a recently established ceasefire between the two nations after a period of missile and weapon exchanges.
In a social media post, the President stated, "Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a 'thousand years,' a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir."
He also indicated that Washington plans to "substantially" increase trade with India and Pakistan. The two countries reached a ceasefire agreement on Saturday, concluding a five-day conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
The President stated, "I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead to to [sic] the death and destruction of so many, and so much."
He further commented on the potential for mass casualties, saying that millions of "good and innocent" people could have died.
"Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions. I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision," he added.
Concluding his statement, he offered a blessing: "God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done."
The recent escalation was triggered by New Delhi's military action targeting what it identified as “terrorist targets” within Pakistan, which occurred after an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals. Islamabad responded with a significant retaliatory operation against India on Saturday morning.
