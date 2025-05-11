Macron Welcomes Putin's Proposal As“First Step, But Not Enough”
He made this statement in a comment to AFP on Sunday in the Polish town of Przemyśl after returning from a visit to Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
According to Macron, Putin's offer of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine-made in response to a call from Kyiv and its European allies for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire-is“a first step, but not enough.”
"An unconditional ceasefire is not preceded by negotiations," Macron told reporters, adding that Putin was "looking for a way out, but he still wants to buy time".Read also: Putin proposes direct talks in Turkey starting May 15
As Ukrinform previously reported, on May 10, Ukraine, alongside its allies France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland, proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. In the event of Russia's refusal, Ukraine's allies intend to tighten sanctions against Moscow.
Later, Putin responded with a proposal to hold direct negotiations with Ukraine“where they were interrupted” in 2022 - in Istanbul, Turkey.
Photo: Belga
