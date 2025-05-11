Macron Welcomes Putin's Proposal As“First Step, But Not Enough”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron believes that Vladimir Putin's proposal for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is“a first step, but not enough.”

He made this statement in a comment to AFP on Sunday in the Polish town of Przemyśl after returning from a visit to Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

According to Macron, Putin's offer of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine-made in response to a call from Kyiv and its European allies for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire-is“a first step, but not enough.”

"An unconditional ceasefire is not preceded by negotiations," Macron told reporters, adding that Putin was "looking for a way out, but he still wants to buy time".

Putin proposes direct talks in Turkey starting May 15

As Ukrinform previously reported, on May 10, Ukraine, alongside its allies France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland, proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. In the event of Russia's refusal, Ukraine's allies intend to tighten sanctions against Moscow.

Later, Putin responded with a proposal to hold direct negotiations with Ukraine“where they were interrupted” in 2022 - in Istanbul, Turkey.

Photo: Belga