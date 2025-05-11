Dukhan Bank Launches Personal Finance Campaign With Best Annual Profit Rate

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Dukhan Bank, Qatar's leading provider of Shari'ah-compliant financial solutions, has launched its latest personal finance promotional campaign, exclusively offering new customers the best profit rate in Qatar when their salaries and existing obligations are transferred to the bank.

The campaign, valid until 31 August 2025, brings Dukhan Bank's new customers a wide range of exceptional benefits.

This includes a profit rate of 3.99% (reducing annually, approximately 2.1% flat), in addition to a grace period of up to 3 months, when applying for a personal finance with a minimum of QR100,000 over a term of up to 4 years.

This exciting new offer demonstrates Dukhan Bank's commitment to offering Qatar's best and most competitive Shari'ah-compliant financial solutions.

By providing exceptional value through a market-leading profit rate and a fast, simple application process, it empowers customers to achieve their dreams and make smarter financial decisions, whilst also aligning with Dukhan Bank's broader strategy to develop Shari'ah-compliant financing solutions tailored to customer preferences.

Recognising and appreciating customer loyalty, Dukhan Bank continuously provides innovative financing solutions and banking products that empower financial plans, as well as a wealth of benefits and valuable prizes throughout the year.

The Thara'a savings account exemplifies this commitment, now featuring an expanded prize pool of QR5,025,000 for 327 lucky winners annually.

This includes 3 substantial grand prizes of QR1,000,000 drawn every four months, in addition to monthly draws for one prize of QR50,000 and 35 other prizes of QR5,000 each.