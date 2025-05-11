GU-Q Looks To Future With New Programmes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) marks two decades of academic excellence, Dean Dr. Safwan M. Masri has outlined a forward-looking vision that includes academic expansion, global integration, and a deepening impact on regional and international affairs.

“Looking ahead, GU-Q aims to expand its academic offerings and research endeavours to further integrate with global academic networks,” said Dr. Masri in a correspondence interview with The Peninsula.

“We plan to introduce new programmes that respond to emerging global trends and continue to foster partnerships that enhance our students' educational experiences and career opportunities,” he said.

A key part of that expansion includes the development of interdisciplinary programmes.“We are exploring the introduction of interdisciplinary programmes that combine international affairs with areas such as technology, sustainability, and public health,” he explained.“These initiatives aim to equip our students with the skills needed to navigate and lead in an increasingly interconnected and complex world.”

Since its founding in 2005, GU-Q has built its legacy in collaboration with Qatar Foundation (QF), a relationship that Dr. Masri credits as foundational.“Our partnership with Qatar Foundation has been instrumental in establishing GU-Q as a leading institution in international affairs education,” he said.“QF's support has enabled us to bring Georgetown University's academic excellence to the region, fostering a community committed to global engagement and ethical leadership.”

This partnership was commemorated in April at GU-Q's 20th Anniversary Celebration and a 10-year contract renewal ceremony.



Over the past decade, GU-Q has strengthened Qatar's educational ecosystem, graduating 1,225 students - 1,057 undergraduates and 168 Master's students - many of whom are making contributions across sectors globally.“Our emphasis on a liberal arts education and experiential learning has prepared students to address complex international challenges, aligning with Qatar's vision for a knowledge-based economy,” Dr. Masri said.

Currently, GU-Q enrolls 465 students and employs 50 full-time faculty members with expertise spanning diverse areas in international affairs.

The university offers a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service with majors in Culture and Politics, International Economics, International History, and International Politics. Students can also pursue minors in Arabic, Africana Studies, Indian Ocean World Studies, and French, as well as certificates in American Studies, Arab and Regional Studies, Energy Studies, and Media and Politics. Graduate offerings include an Executive Master's in Diplomacy and International Affairs, an Executive Master's in Emergency Management, and several custom executive and professional development programmes. An accelerated BSFS/Master's programme is also available.

Dr. Masri emphasised GU-Q's evolution into a centre of research excellence tailored to the Global South.“Our curriculum, research initiatives, and community engagements are tailored to understand and influence the socio-political and economic dynamics of the region, ensuring relevance in a rapidly changing global economy.”

Highlighting this transformation is the Hiwaraat Conference Series, launched in 2023. The initiative brought together 387 expert speakers and drew 6,878 attendees to engage in high-level dialogues on regional and global issues.

Meanwhile, GU-Q faculty have produced an impressive body of work - over 170 books, 380 journal articles, and 200 book chapters, with more than two-thirds of the books focused on regional topics.