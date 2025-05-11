403
Protesters in London Rally on Republic Day
(MENAFN) A collective of demonstrators convened in central London on Saturday to voice their opposition to the monarchy in recognition of "Republic Day 2025."
The anti-monarchy demonstration unfolded in Trafalgar Square, led by Republic, a prominent organization in Britain advocating for the end of the monarchy.
Prior to the event, Republic announced that, similar to the previous year, their intention was "to bring to life a vision of a better, fairer, more democratic Britain."
The gathering served as a platform for supporters to express their aspirations for a more representative political system.
Large placards were displayed prominently around the square, bearing bold messages such as "Democracy not monarchy" and "Change the country for good."
In addition to the banners, demonstrators brandished numerous placards, some of which declared "Not my king" and "Abolish the monarchy."
These slogans conveyed the movement’s desire to challenge the legitimacy and role of the royal institution.
The Republic group described the event as a commemoration that "is a reminder of what's possible, of the brilliance, ambition and creativity of ordinary people who strive to do an extraordinary thing."
This sentiment highlighted the belief in the transformative potential of grassroots activism.
Adding a visual symbol to the protest, activists erected a 15-foot dinosaur dubbed Chuck in the square.
According to Republic, Chuck "represents the monarchy," serving as a metaphor for an outdated and obsolete institution.
