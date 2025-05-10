Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Chairs National Command Authority Meeting

MENAFN - AzerNews) Pakistan has launched "Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos" in response to Indian missile attacks on three air bases within its territory. The country's military spokesman confirmed that although India targeted the bases, all assets of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) remain intact and secure,reports.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has convened a meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA) on Saturday, following Pakistan's retaliatory strikes on multiple Indian military installations.

According to state media, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stated that India fired air-to-ground missiles at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, Murid Airbase in Chakwal, and Shorkot Airbase.“By the grace of Almighty Allah, all PAF assets are safe,” he said.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar announced on Saturday that the country's civil and military leadership initiated “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos” after exercising maximum restraint. He emphasized that Pakistan would not allow India to assert regional hegemony.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar further stated that after last night's attacks on the airbases, the leadership had no choice but to respond.“With the prayers of the nation, Allah will grant us victory. It is the government's foremost duty to safeguard the sovereignty of our country,” he said, adding that the armed forces and government are fully committed to defending Pakistan and that the current actions are defensive in nature.