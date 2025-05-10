403
India Will Host Asian Aquatics Championships In October
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 10 (KUNA) -- The Executive Office of the Asian Aquatics Federation approved on Saturday the hosting of the Asian Aquatics Championship for national teams in India this October, featuring water polo, swimming, diving, and artistic swimming, with participation from all Asian member countries.
Following the meeting held in Kuwait, Federation President Sheikh Khaled Al-Bader Al-Sabah stated that the championship serves as a significant gathering for Asia's national teams and an opportunity for athletes to showcase their skills and talents.
Asian aquatics sports have become a significant force in world championships and the Olympic Games, thanks to the efforts of the Federation and its member countries, Al-Sabah added.
He confirmed that the meeting also approved the Federation's financial and administrative reports for the concluded fiscal year. (end)
