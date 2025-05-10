Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Ecuador's Coast
Quito: A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit the coast of Ecuador, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).
The center reported that the quake struck at a depth of 77 kilometers.
Ecuador, which frequently experiences earthquakes due to its location along the Nazca plate boundary, previously suffered a major 7.8-magnitude earthquake in April 2016.
That disaster devastated villages in Manabi and Esmeraldas provinces, resulting in 673 fatalities.
