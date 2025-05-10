Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Ecuador's Coast

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Ecuador's Coast


2025-05-10 02:23:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Quito: A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit the coast of Ecuador, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

The center reported that the quake struck at a depth of 77 kilometers.

Ecuador, which frequently experiences earthquakes due to its location along the Nazca plate boundary, previously suffered a major 7.8-magnitude earthquake in April 2016.

That disaster devastated villages in Manabi and Esmeraldas provinces, resulting in 673 fatalities.

MENAFN10052025000063011010ID1109532332

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search