United States And China Start Tariff Talks In Geneva
On Saturday morning, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with the Chinese Vice Premier in charge of the economy, He Lifeng.
The talks began mid-morning, a source close to the discussions told the Keystone-ATS news agency. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is also in Geneva.
According to convergent sources, few details are expected to emerge from Geneva. The site of the meeting is being kept secret. Any announcements could come directly from Washington or Beijing, even though the talks are scheduled to last until Sunday.
However, Bessent warned that we should not expect a major trade agreement with Beijing by the end of the weekend. But rather an initial“de-escalation” approach.More More China–US tariff talks place Swiss diplomacy on centre stage
