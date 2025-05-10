Maharashtra Grants Agriculture Status To Fisheries Sector

MENAFN - KNN India)In a landmark move, the Maharashtra government has officially accorded agriculture status to the fisheries sector, aiming to provide substantial benefits to the state's fishing communities.

A Government Resolution (GR) issued on Friday confirms that fish farmers and related stakeholders will now be eligible for various agricultural subsidies and schemes.

This decision enables fish farmers to access electricity concessions, Kisan Credit Cards, and bank loans at agricultural rates. Additionally, they will benefit from low-cost insurance and solar energy initiatives.

The GR also introduces formal definitions for roles within the fisheries sector, including fishermen, fishery cultivators, fish businessmen, fish seed producers, and fish management professionals.

State Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane hailed the cabinet's approval as "historic and revolutionary," emphasising that approximately 4.83 lakh fishermen stand to benefit.

He highlighted the sector's potential for substantial production and income generation, akin to traditional agriculture. Previously, the lack of agricultural status deprived fish farmers and aqua-culturists of essential facilities and benefits.

The move is expected to bolster the rural economy by extending infrastructural facilities and subsidies to fisheries stakeholders.

Similar to farmers receiving subsidies for seeds and equipment, fishermen will now get support for purchasing fish seed, feed, paddle-wheel aerators, and air pumps.

Moreover, fish farmers can now claim insurance to cover losses in fish seed and production, akin to crop insurance for farmers.

By aligning the fisheries sector with agriculture, the Maharashtra government aims to promote economic growth in coastal and inland regions, create employment opportunities, and enhance income levels.

Recognising fishermen as agricultural farmers ensures they receive subsidies on electricity charges and are eligible for agricultural-rate loans and insurance coverage.

This initiative underscores the government's commitment to strengthening allied sectors and providing equitable support to all facets of the rural economy.

(KNN Bureau)