Nagaland Guv, CM Express Solidarity With Armed Forces, National Leadership

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, May 10 (IANS) Nagaland Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio jointly called an emergency meeting on Saturday and expressed solidarity with the Indian armed forces, national leadership and commitment to national unity and security.

The resolution taken in the meeting said that the Indian armed forces, in a resolute act of national defence, have conducted Operation Sindoor to neutralise terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), upholding India's sovereignty and security.

“The people of Nagaland, as proud citizens of India, stand unwavering in their support for the nation's unity, territorial integrity and the valiant efforts of our armed forces,” he said.

The Nagaland Governor and the Chief Minister, recognising the gravity of the evolving security situation, have convened this emergency meeting of top officials of the state government, officials from various security forces, and religious and community leaders to reinforce collective resolve.

“We solemnly express our unequivocal solidarity with our armed forces and the national leadership under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We salute the bravery, sacrifice and professionalism of our soldiers in safeguarding our nation against all threats,” the unanimous resolution of the meeting said.

The meeting urged all religious leaders to conduct special prayer meetings across Nagaland to invoke divine protection for our soldiers, national leaders and the nation's well-being.

The meeting also decided to sensitise citizens through sermons, dialogues and public engagements about the critical need to uphold national unity.

The meeting also urged people to remain vigilant against fake news, divisive narratives and misinformation propagated by anti-national elements.

The meeting, held at the Raj Bhavan, also resolved that all citizens, particularly the youth, are encouraged to actively participate in initiatives that strengthen national pride, unity and resilience against threats to the country.