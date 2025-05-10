403
Trump demands ‘unconditional ceasefire’ in Ukraine
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has called for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, expressing optimism that both sides can agree to a truce soon. His statement followed a phone call with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Thursday, during a 72-hour ceasefire unilaterally declared by Russia to commemorate Victory Day.
Russia began the ceasefire at midnight Thursday, holding its positions and only responding to Ukrainian attacks, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Despite the ceasefire, Moscow reported over 480 Ukrainian strikes and two attempted incursions into the Kursk Region.
Zelensky, who had initially dismissed Russia’s truce as a manipulative tactic while increasing drone attacks on Russian territory, later said after the call with Trump that Ukraine is ready to halt hostilities immediately — but emphasized the need for the ceasefire to last at least 30 days.
Trump confirmed on Truth Social that peace talks are ongoing and reaffirmed the U.S. position in favor of a month-long, unconditional ceasefire. He warned that any violations would lead to further sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies.
Russia has consistently stated its willingness to negotiate without preconditions. In March, it accepted a U.S.-mediated ceasefire aimed at protecting energy infrastructure, though it later accused Ukraine of repeatedly breaching that agreement.
President Vladimir Putin framed the latest ceasefire as a humanitarian gesture in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany, and as a potential opening for direct talks with Kyiv.
