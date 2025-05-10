403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
N. Korea Asserts Ukraine War Participation as "Sovereign Right"
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has asserted that his country's involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict is a legitimate "exercise of its sovereign rights," according to recent media reports. This statement came during a visit to the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang, marking the 80th anniversary of Russia's Victory Day, as reported by a news agency.
In a congratulatory speech, Kim referred to North Korean troops deployed in Ukraine as "heroes," justifying their participation in the conflict. "Our participation in the war was justified, and this is within the realm of the exercise of our sovereign rights," he stated.
The Kremlin has openly recognized and lauded the deployment of North Korean troops, with Russia's envoy in Pyongyang, Aleksandr Matsegora, underscoring their "very big" contribution to operations in Russia's Kursk border area. Ambassador Matsegora further stressed the deepening ties between the two nations, characterizing Russia and North Korea as comprehensive strategic partners and allies.
Last month, North Korea confirmed for the first time that it had dispatched troops to Russia under a mutual defense treaty, aimed at supporting Moscow's war efforts. This deployment followed the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Pyongyang and Moscow in the previous year, which pledged mutual military assistance in the event of an attack by a third party.
Further solidifying their alliance, Moscow indicated last month that it would consider providing military aid to North Korea, in accordance with the terms of their agreement.
In a congratulatory speech, Kim referred to North Korean troops deployed in Ukraine as "heroes," justifying their participation in the conflict. "Our participation in the war was justified, and this is within the realm of the exercise of our sovereign rights," he stated.
The Kremlin has openly recognized and lauded the deployment of North Korean troops, with Russia's envoy in Pyongyang, Aleksandr Matsegora, underscoring their "very big" contribution to operations in Russia's Kursk border area. Ambassador Matsegora further stressed the deepening ties between the two nations, characterizing Russia and North Korea as comprehensive strategic partners and allies.
Last month, North Korea confirmed for the first time that it had dispatched troops to Russia under a mutual defense treaty, aimed at supporting Moscow's war efforts. This deployment followed the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Pyongyang and Moscow in the previous year, which pledged mutual military assistance in the event of an attack by a third party.
Further solidifying their alliance, Moscow indicated last month that it would consider providing military aid to North Korea, in accordance with the terms of their agreement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment