Topband's Cloud-PV-ESS-Charger Solutions Shine At The Smarter E Europe 2025 In Munich, Innovative Technologies Driving Transformation In The Energy Sector

MUNICH, May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated The Smarter E Europe exhibition concluded on May 9 in Munich, Germany. Topband (002139) made a compelling appearance with its integrated "Cloud-PV-ESS-Charger" solution. With its cutting-edge technologies and system-level innovation capabilities, Topband attracted extensive engagement from industry experts and partners, underscoring its core competitiveness and market appeal in the digital energy sector. The presence further affirmed Topband's long-term commitment to green energy and its accelerating global expansion strategy.

An End-to-End Product Ecosystem for a Smart, Safe, and Worry-Free Energy Experience

As an innovative leader in digital energy, Topband relies on its core technology system of "1 Cell1Cloud 3S(Cells, Cloud Platform, BMS,EMS, PCS)", enabling a fully integrated ecosystem that spans cloud services, PV, energy storage, and EV charging system. Topband serves diverse application scenarios including outdoor portable applications, residential energy and C&I energy. Topband is consistently dedicated to developing safe, intelligent, and hassle-free one-stop energy solutions, driving the large-scale adoption of green energy, and genuinely bringing smart energy into every user.

At this exhibition, Topband unveiled its latest liquid-cooled all-in-one C&I energy storage system, powered by high-performance 314Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells. With high energy density and long cycle life, the system delivers up to 90% charging efficiency and supports parallel expansion. Optimized for peak shaving, dynamic capacity enhancement, and PV consumption, it offers exceptional energy efficiency and delivers the lowest levelized cost of storage (LCOE) for commercial and industrial users.

For EV charging system, Topband showcased its 60kW DC fast charger, supporting dual-vehicle charging with real-time dynamic power distribution. Engineered for outdoor reliability with IP54 protection and an operating range of -20°C to 50°C, it ensures stable performance in various conditions. With OCPP protocol support for seamless cloud integration, it helps urban commercial hubs upgrade their energy services and delivers a smarter, more convenient green mobility experience.

Partnering with SAX Power to Build a Smarter, Low-Carbon Energy Future

During the event, Topband signed a strategic partnership agreement with SAX Power, marking a new chapter in renewable energy collaboration. As a key technology partner of the German railway system, SAX Power brings deep expertise in high-voltage traction networks and lithium-ion energy storage systems. This partnership will integrate Topband's strengths in "four electrics and one network", energy storage products, R&D capabilities, and global supply chain with SAX Power's robust localization capabilities and influence in the European market.

Looking ahead, Topband and SAX Power will join forces to expand internationally, delivering advanced energy solutions to customers across Europe and around the world. Topband looks forward to creating long-term value alongside SAX Power and driving the transformation toward a smart, low-carbon energy future.

Amid the global energy transition, Topband will continue to build on its strong technological foundation and empower global customers with more efficient and intelligent energy solutions-contributing to a greener, more sustainable world.

Logo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED