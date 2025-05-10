Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Six Die in Chilean Ambulance Plane Crash

2025-05-10 08:53:07
(MENAFN) Authorities in Chile have confirmed the tragic discovery of a small ambulance plane that went missing on Wednesday while flying from central to northern Chile. Sadly, all six individuals on board perished in the crash.

"We extend our condolences to the families, friends and all those mourning the loss of these six compatriots," expressed Gonzalo Duran, the presidential delegate for the Metropolitan Region, during a press briefing.

The Chilean Air Force (FACH) announced that the wreckage of the aircraft was located in the vicinity of Curacavi, situated on the outskirts of Santiago.

FACH stated that they promptly mobilized personnel and resources upon receiving the report of the missing plane and collaborated closely with various agencies involved in the search operations.

According to information released by the General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics, the ambulance plane was en route from Santiago to the northern city of Arica when it vanished from radar screens on Wednesday afternoon.

Currently, the public prosecutor's office, in conjunction with emergency response teams, has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the devastating crash.

