403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lebanon FM: Pres. Visit To Kuwait Reflects Appreciation, Gratitude
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fawaz Al-Otaibi
BEIRUT, May 10 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji said Saturday that the upcoming visit by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun will express deep appreciation and gratitude to the Kuwaiti people and leadership for their nonstop support to Lebanon.
Speaking to KUNA, the minister underlined the significance of continued support extended by the State of Kuwait to the government and people of Lebanon under various circumstances, saying, "Kuwait has always been supportive of Lebanon and a key partner of its development process."
The Lebanese official called for boosting cooperation protocols between the two countries, namely within commercial exchange and tourism, commending in this regard Kuwait's hosting of the large Lebanese community on its soil.
Rajji hoped that the visit would meet the high expectations of both people, wishing for positive results furthering Lebanese-Kuwaiti ties.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, accompanied by an official delegation, is set to arrive in Kuwait on Sunday on an official visit, where he will hold official talks with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
fz
BEIRUT, May 10 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji said Saturday that the upcoming visit by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun will express deep appreciation and gratitude to the Kuwaiti people and leadership for their nonstop support to Lebanon.
Speaking to KUNA, the minister underlined the significance of continued support extended by the State of Kuwait to the government and people of Lebanon under various circumstances, saying, "Kuwait has always been supportive of Lebanon and a key partner of its development process."
The Lebanese official called for boosting cooperation protocols between the two countries, namely within commercial exchange and tourism, commending in this regard Kuwait's hosting of the large Lebanese community on its soil.
Rajji hoped that the visit would meet the high expectations of both people, wishing for positive results furthering Lebanese-Kuwaiti ties.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, accompanied by an official delegation, is set to arrive in Kuwait on Sunday on an official visit, where he will hold official talks with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
fz
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment