65,000 Children in Gaza Face Risk of Famine Amid Israeli Blockade
(MENAFN) Gaza's governing authorities issued a stark warning Friday, stating that over 65,000 children face immediate risk of famine due to Israel's ongoing siege and two-month blockade of crucial supplies entering the Gaza Strip. This blockade is occurring as part of Israel's campaign in the Palestinian territory, which Gaza officials have labeled a genocidal operation.
The Gaza Media Office asserted in a statement that "the Israeli occupation is engineering a famine that kills civilians and continues a systematic crime against 2.4 million people through closing crossings and blocking 39,000 aid trucks carrying food, fuel and medicine, in a flagrant violation of international law."
The statement further highlighted that all bakeries in the Strip have been unable to operate for the past 40 days, leaving civilians without access to bread. "Over 65,000 children now face starvation deaths from malnutrition as Israel weaponizes hunger against civilians," the office added.
According to the Gaza government, 70 days of complete closure of crossings by Israel have severely worsened the collapse of humanitarian and health infrastructure within Gaza.
The statement urgently called upon the international community and the United Nations to intervene immediately to halt the blockade, reopen border crossings, and permit the entry of aid and essential goods into Gaza.
This warning coincides with sharp criticism from UN officials on Friday regarding Israel's recently proposed plan for humanitarian aid in Gaza, with concerns raised that it could worsen the suffering of civilians and fail to meet fundamental humanitarian standards.
Reports from government bodies, human rights organizations, and international entities indicate that Israel has maintained the closure of Gaza's crossings for food, medical supplies, and humanitarian assistance since March 2nd, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian crisis in the enclave.
Tragically, nearly 52,800 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have been killed in Gaza since the commencement of Israel's intense military campaign in October 2023.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Additionally, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice concerning its actions in the territory.
