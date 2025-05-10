J & K Mourns Loss Of People-Friendly Officer In Pak Shelling In Rajouri

Thapa, 54, was widely respected for his unwavering professional devotion and approachable nature, a quality that deeply resonated with the people he served.

An MBBS graduate, he joined JKAS in 2001.

Thapa lost his life when a Pakistani artillery shell struck his residential quarters in the bordering district of Rajouri. He is survived by his wife, a doctor, and their two children.

The officer was posted as the Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, in March last year and played a key role in handling the situation at Badhaal village where 17 members of three families, including 13 children, died under mysterious circumstances after falling sick between December 7 and January 19.

Before his tenure in Rajouri, Thapa served as an officer on special duty (OSD) to former deputy chief minister Tara Chand from 2009 to 2014, besides holding significant roles, including mission director of the J-K Skill Development Mission and special secretary in the Labour and Employment Department.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the bereaved family at Roopnagar and was seen hugging his father, Durga Dass, to condole his son's death.

“Paid my heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr Raj Kumar Thapa, JKAS, ADDC Rajouri, who lost his life in the line of duty today due to shelling by Pakistan. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The government stands firmly with his family in this hour of grief,” Abdullah said in a post on X.

Earlier, the chief minister broke the news about the death of the officer and said,“Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J-K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM (Surinder Choudhary) around the district and attended the online meeting I chaired.”

“Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town, killing our Additional District Development Commissioner Sh Raj Kumar Thapa. I've no words to express my shock and sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace,” Abdullah said in an emotional post.

Tributes also poured in from various leaders, including Tara Chand, who hailed Thapa as a“people's officer”.

“He was a highly-dedicated and competent officer, whose behaviour with the general public was matchless. He was working like a social worker, always ready to help the needy,” the former deputy chief minister told PTI before leaving for Thapa's house to express his condolences to the family.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma praised Thapa's exemplary dedication during the Badhaal incident, declaring him“a true hero in service”.

Other prominent figures, including Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, too, extended their condolences to Thapa's family.

Jawaid Iqbal, Vice-Chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, praised on Thapa's dedication and selfless service, saying,“His sacrifice will always be remembered with the highest regard and deepest respect.”

“An insightful mind, a gifted writer, and a remarkable administrator,” Jehanzeb Allaqaband, social media user, said, terming the loss as“heartbreaking”.

