Pakistani Anchors' Debate On India Pakistan Conflict Goes Viral: 'Sukoon Ke Liye Jung Nahi...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) may have been an obvious blow to sports fans, but the announcement could trigger a reaction from Pakistan no one could have anticipated - and it's nothing short of hilarious. A video gaining massive traction on social media shows a panel discussion on the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions and their consequences. Shared on microblogging site X, the video opens with anchors debating the developments unfolding amid the war-like scenario between the two nations.

Read | India Pakistan News LIVE Updates: China 'strongly' urges India, Pakistan to exercise calm, restraint

The discussion eventually shifts to cricket. One of the panellist can be heard suggesting the relocation of the Pakistan Super League (PSL ) to Dubai. A match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings was reportedly rescheduled after the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium sustained damage - the cause of which remains unclear.



Read | Amid India-Pakistan strain, border villagers share worry: Loud explosion then...

“Did the IPL go to Dubai?” the furious anchor demanded.“Is your PSL being affected? Who stopped your cricket? India.”“For how long will you suppress the sentiments of Pakistanis? Our PSL has been struck by their drone ,” she claimed.

At one point, as the anchor passionately declared that she wouldn't be at peace until the IPL was moved out of India, a panellist chimed in with a light-hearted quip:“We can't go into war for your peace. This is about Pakistan's peace and harmony,” he said, leaving others in stitches.

Read | Actor Gul Panag takes a dig at Pakistan over IMF loan, netizens react: 'Bheekh milne ki itni Khushi'

The video has sparked a multitude of reactions on social media, with many users describing it as "hilarious" in the comments section.

One user wrote,“These guys have a lot of humour.”

Another commented,“What an unserious country!”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has since announced the relocation of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, citing unforeseen circumstances. The decision follows a surge in cross-border drone strikes and artillery exchanges, which have raised significant safety concerns for both players and spectators.

Meanwhile, the IPL is contending with its own issues, as the recent match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala was abandoned.