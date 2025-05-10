Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Football Games For Saturday, May 10, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-05-10 05:00:39
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Discover the ultimate football games for Saturday, May 10, 2025, with match schedules and live broadcast information.

Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments.

From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following European domestic leagues, South American competitions, Brazilian futsal, or international beach soccer, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
German 2. Bundesliga
8:00 AM – Fortuna Düsseldorf x Schalke 04 – 2. Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

8:00 AM – Paderborn x Magdeburg – 2. Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

8:00 AM – Elversberg x Eintracht Braunschweig – 2. Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

3:30 PM – Hamburgo x SSV Ulm – 2. Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball


Turkish Süper Lig
1:00 PM – Trabzonspor x Galatasaray – Süper Lig
Channels: Disney+
Austrian Bundesliga
12:00 PM – Altach x Grazer – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball

12:00 PM – LASK Linz x Hartberg – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball

12:00 PM – Austria x Klagenfurt – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
German Bundesliga
10:30 AM – Werder Bremen x RB Leipzig – Bundesliga
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV and OneFootball

10:30 AM – Bochum x Mainz 05 – Bundesliga
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball

10:30 AM – Holstein Kiel x Freiburg – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

10:30 AM – Union Berlin x Heidenheim – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

1:30 PM – Bayern Munich x Borussia Mönchengladbach – Bundesliga
Channels: RedeTV, Nosso Futebol, Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball
Spanish La Liga 2
11:15 AM – Mirandês x Castellón – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+

1:30 PM – Burgos x Córdoba – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+

1:30 PM – Elche x Levante – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
Italian Serie A
10:00 AM – Como 1907 x Cagliari – Serie A
Channels: Disney+

1:00 PM – Lazio x Juventus – Serie A
Channels: Disney+

3:45 PM – Empoli x Parma – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
Brazilian Brasileirão Feminino
5:00 PM – Flamengo x Real Brasília – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: TV Brasil

9:00 PM – Juventude x Internacional – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: TV Brasil
Brasileirão Série C
5:00 PM – Náutico x Confiança – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Youtube/@NossoFutebolCanal, Nosso Futebol and DAZN

5:00 PM – Guarani x São Bernardo FC – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol and DAZN

7:30 PM – Anápolis x Ypiranga – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol

7:30 PM – Brusque x ABC – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol
Liga Futsal
5:00 PM – Cruzeiro x Magnus – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial

6:30 PM – Esporte Futuro x São Lourenço – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial

8:00 PM – Marreco x Cascavel – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
Brasileirão Futsal
4:00 PM – Sport Recife x Passo Fundo – Brasileirão Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@CBFSTV

8:00 PM – Estrela do Norte x Fortaleza – Brasileirão Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@CBFSTV

8:00 PM – Criciúma Futsal x América de Natal – Brasileirão Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@CBFSTV
Brasileirão Série B
4:00 PM – Avaí x Atlético-GO – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: RedeTV, Youtube/@desimpedidos and Disney+

6:30 PM – Goiás x Coritiba – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
Campeonato Argentino
6:45 PM – Racing x Platense – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: Disney+

9:00 PM – Boca Juniors x Lanús – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
NWSL (National Women's Soccer League)
1:50 PM – Chicago Red Stars x Washington Spirit – NWSL
Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+

8:30 PM – NC Courage x Orlando Pride – NWSL
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr

Note: All times are in local time (CEST) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.

