Sanfort Set To Launch India's First IB Preschool Chain With A Vision For Futuristic Childhood Education

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi-NCR, India Reshaping preschool education with its progressive curriculum and global pedagogical standards, Sanfort Group of Schools (Sanfort) is planning to establish its first preschool chain in India, working towards implementing the International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Programme (PYP) framework. Such a definitive step will mark a transformative leap in early childhood learning by Sanfort with its legacy of innovation and learner-centric approach.

Sanfort is not just preparing children for school, but it's nurturing future-ready citizens for a rapidly evolving world. Sanfort is bringing internationally benchmarked education to the foundational years. Its curriculum blends play-based exploration with structured developmental milestones which encourage young learners to think independently.

Dr. S.K. Rathor, Founder & Chairman of Sanfort said,“The early years form the foundation of lifelong learning, so at Sanfort, we are creating an environment where learning is joyful, meaningful, and aligned with global standards. By launching India's first IB preschool chain, we aim to provide a truly world-class start to every child's educational journey. Our goal is to raise confident, creative, and compassionate learners equipped for tomorrow."



The kids at Sanfort are also being made confident enough to question deeply on any topic while understanding their surroundings with curiosity and confidence. In a nutshell, Sanfort fosters well-rounded development on all the parameters covering emotionally, cognitively, socially and physically. Founded by visionary educationists Dr. S.K. Rathor and Mrs. Kavita Rathor, Sanfort began its journey with a single preschool and has grown into one of India's most trusted names in early childhood education today.



Sanfort has, over the years, built a solid reputation by combining innovative teaching methods with strong values at its schools. Innovation, inclusivity, and a global viewpoint are the cornerstones of Sanfort. Its learner-centred curriculum fosters curiosity, self-reliance, and holistic development from a young age.



Sanfort is already known for bringing revolutionary changes in the preschool industry. It was the first preschool in India to introduce Touch ' n ' Learn technology, making learning interactive and fun for young children. It also led the way by launching India's first AR (Augmented Reality) -based curriculum, adding a whole new dimension to early learning and exploration.



Sanfort's proprietary ' Core Value Circle ' model continues to drive innovation, addressing six critical pillars of development: sensory refinement, motor skills, creativity, social-emotional growth, personality development, and essential life skills. Sanfort provides a safe and engaging environment for all children to develop and flourish, complete with kid-friendly facilities, qualified teachers, and carefully planned activities.



Consequently, Sanfort has emerged as the preferred choice for thousands of parents across India who seek more than just conventional schooling-parents who value a nurturing, progressive, and globally aligned preschool experience. Through continuous curriculum enhancements and robust teacher development programs, Sanfort has created a dynamic learning ecosystem tailored for 21st-century children.



With over 250 schools across three countries, more than 90 prestigious awards, and a vast, vibrant alumni network, Sanfort's journey of 16+ years is a strong reflection of its commitment to revolutionizing preschool education in India. Building on this foundation, Sanfort now plans to implement the IB PYP framework across its preschool chain-reinforcing its focus on global best practices in early childhood learning.



Sanfort – The U. K. Concept Preschool Chain is the brain child of Eminent Educationist couple Dr. S. K. Rathor & Mrs. Kavita Rathor. They started their first preschool in 1999 with a bouquet of attraction, concepts and role play models for tiny tots based on the ' play-way ' methodology or ' learning by doing '. Its curriculum involves effective, time-tested elements of traditional learning infused with cutting-edge technology resources, which bridges the learning gap. The curriculum is crafted in the hexagram of 'Core Value Circle' which helps children in the Refinement of their senses, Gross Motor Development, Creative Development, Social development, Psychological - Personality Development and Practical life care for Self, Others and for the Environment.

