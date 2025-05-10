Jordan's Exports To GAFTA Countries Rose By 12.2% By End Of February

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) -National exports to the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) countries grew by 12.2% by the end of February 2025, reaching JD515 million, compared to JD459 million for the same period last year.In the same context, the Kingdom's imports from the GAFTA nations increased by 4.2% for the same period, recording JD863 million, compared to JD828 million last year.Foreign trade data from Department of Statistics (DoS), monitored by "Petra," showed a decline in the Kingdom's trade deficit with the GAFTA countries for the same period, reaching JD348 million, compared to JD369 million against last year.According to statistical figures, the volume of Jordan-GAFTA trade for the same period stood at JD1.378 billion, compared to the same period last year, estimated at JD1.287 billion.Saudi Arabia accounted for the "largest share" of national exports to these countries by the end of February of this year, amounting to approximately JD141 million, marking an increase of 6.8%, while Iraq followed with JD136 million, constituting an increase of 15.3%.National exports also witnessed "significant" growth with Syria, reaching JD35 million at an increase of 483.3%.Simultaneously, Saudi Arabia topped exporters to Jordan, as the Kingdom's imports from Saudi Arabia amounted to JD519 million, which brings Jordan's trade deficit with the Arab Gulf country to approximately JD378 million at the end of February of 2025.Jordanian exports to GAFTA countries are mainly fertilizers, medicines, agricultural fresh and frozen products, skin care products, food preparations, furniture, fabrics, garments among others.TMeanwhile, the Kingdom's imports are primarily crude oil and its derivatives, jewelry, food products, plastic items, titanium dioxide, polyethylene, polystyrene, and iron among others.