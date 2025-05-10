After Fake News Scare, Comedian Hareesh Kanaran Says He’S ‘Hale And Hearty’

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 10 (IANS) Popular Malayalam comedian Hareesh Kanaran was forced to issue a clarification on social media after a fake news report claimed he was seriously ill.

The actor reassured fans that he is in good health and condemned the spread of misinformation.

“There is a fake news item circulating on social media stating that I am seriously ill. It originated from an online portal. I urge everyone to support me in taking appropriate action against those responsible,” Kanaran wrote.

His close friend and fellow mimicry artiste, Nirmal Palazhi, also took to social media to denounce the rumour.

“Just last night, we were performing together on stage. I'm shocked and saddened that such baseless news is being spread about Kanaran. He came to know about it only after some media outlets called to verify his condition. We must stand united against this kind of fake reporting,” Palazhi said.

Hailing from Kozhikode, Kanaran began his career as a mimicry artiste in 'Calicut Friends' and went on to form his own troupe. He rose to fame through the television reality show Comedy Festival on a leading Malayalam channel, becoming an instant hit. He later joined troupes such as Calicut Super Jokes and V4 Calicut.

In the Malayalam comedy reality show 'Comedy Festival', he performed the stock character Jaliyan Kanaran.

His growing popularity led to his film debut in 2014 with Ulsaha Committee, after which he became a regular presence in Malayalam cinema. He has since acted in over 70 films.

Despite having a busy film schedule, Kanaran continues to perform in live shows, which remain popular with audiences.

Known for his humility and grounded nature, these traits have only added to his wide appeal.