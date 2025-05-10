Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Ammo Depot In Kharkiv Region Using FPV Drones

As Ukrinform reported, in the Kupiansk sector, drone pilots from a reconnaissance and strike unit specializing in unmanned aerial vehicles tracked and destroyed Russian forces' transport hidden in a shelter.

"Recently, pilots and aerial reconnaissance specialists from the 4th border detachment effectively eliminated an ammunition warehouse, a surveillance camera, and struck three positions of the enemy in the Kharkiv region using FPV drones," the statement said.

