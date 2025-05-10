Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Ammo Depot In Kharkiv Region Using FPV Drones

Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Ammo Depot In Kharkiv Region Using FPV Drones


2025-05-10 01:05:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Aerial reconnaissance units from the 4th detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine successfully destroyed an Russian ammunition depot and a surveillance camera in the Kharkiv region, while also striking three enemy positions.

According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service released a corresponding video.

"Recently, pilots and aerial reconnaissance specialists from the 4th border detachment effectively eliminated an ammunition warehouse, a surveillance camera, and struck three positions of the enemy in the Kharkiv region using FPV drones," the statement said.

Read also: Enemy drone warhead neutralized in Kirovohrad region

As Ukrinform reported, in the Kupiansk sector, drone pilots from a reconnaissance and strike unit specializing in unmanned aerial vehicles tracked and destroyed Russian forces' transport hidden in a shelter.

Photo: State Birder Guard Service

MENAFN10052025000193011044ID1109530966

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search