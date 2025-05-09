J&K CJ Orders Judicial Staff In Border Courts To Relocate

According to a circular, the order has been taken in view of the prevailing situation on account of the recent escalation and continued intense cross-border artillery firing by Pakistan along the line of control in border areas of Karnah, Kralpora, Uri, and Gurez.

Besides, the Chief Justice has ordered ensuring court documents and records are safe.

“The Judicial Officers and court staff at Karnah, Kralpora, Gurez and Uri shall remain available at all times at their places of stay to deal with any business of emergent nature which shall be transacted on the virtual mode.”

Besides, the Principal District and Sessions Judges, Baramulla, Badipora and Kupwara, shall make all the necessary arrangements for hearing of any exceptionally urgent Civil/Criminal matter(s) pertains to the courts of Karnah, Kralpora, Gurez and Uri from the places of stay of judicial Officers through virtual mode, the circular said.

“Any court staff in distress, need or difficulty of any kind shall seek the assistance of the Principal District and Sessions Judges,” it said, adding,“These directions shall remain in force till 12 May, 2025.”

