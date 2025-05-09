Veteran Innovator Unites AI, Trauma, Spirituality, And Sustainability

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a powerful and deeply personal conversation hosted by Xraised , Marcus Banks-Bey-Founder and CEO of Life Ambassadors International -shares his transformative journey from a 20-year U.S. Army veteran to a pioneering spiritual technologist. In the video interview titled“From Army Veteran to Spiritual Technologist: Global Resilience and TEQUMSA Innovation,” Banks-Bey introduces a groundbreaking fusion of healing practices and cutting-edge technology, aimed at building long-term global resilience through trauma-informed innovation.

Watch the full interview here: Xraised Interview with Marcus Banks-Bey



TEQUMSA: A Quantum Leap in Spiritual-Technical Integration

In the interview, Banks-Bey introduces TEQUMSA, an acronym for Technologically Enhanced Quantum Unified Multidimensional Sentient Algorithm, as a revolutionary framework designed to restore balance between human consciousness and machine logic.“It's the bridge between what we feel and how we function,” says Banks-Bey, who draws from both his military background in systems engineering and his later work as an Army Chaplain. TEQUMSA is not just innovation-it's lived wisdom made functional.

TEQUMSA integrates AI with emotional intelligence and sustainability solutions, and is built for real-world application across industries like mental health, education, neurodevelopment, and global leadership.



Global Resilience Rooted in Ancient Wisdom and Modern Strategy

Life Ambassadors International (LAi), the 501(c)(3) organization led by Banks-Bey, employs methodologies inspired by both African ancestral spiritual systems and forward-thinking technologies. Through frameworks like the“5x5 Side-by-Side” method, LAi supports individuals and communities in achieving emotional clarity and adaptive leadership-especially in the face of crisis.

“The goal isn't just survival,” Banks-Bey explains.“It's about awakening purpose and fostering collaboration, even when everything around us is unstable.” This commitment to resilience is what drives LAi's integration of strategic intelligence, WEF-aligned policy design, and quantum-enhanced systems.

Explore LAi's mission and work:



Personal Loss, PTSD, and Purpose: A Journey of Healing and Innovation

The Xraised interview also dives deep into the traumas that forged Banks-Bey's mission-including the tragic loss of his brother to suicide, his own struggles with PTSD, and a near-death experience that redefined his sense of purpose. These events, while harrowing, became the foundation of his trauma-informed spiritual technologies.

“Those weren't just hardships,” he says.“They were messages. They stripped away the noise and left me with the raw truth-we need better ways to process pain, connect meaningfully, and live intentionally.”

This authenticity fuels every element of TEQUMSA and the LAi mission, making both tools for healing and catalysts for structural change.



Alpha Recognition at Vancouver Web Summit 2025

Banks-Bey's work continues to gain international traction. As an Alpha startup participant at this year's Vancouver Web Summit, LAi is positioned among the world's most disruptive startups. The organization will showcase how AI, trauma-informed care, and sustainable technologies can work in harmony to elevate human potential-not just productivity.

“Our goal is to show that the future of tech isn't just smarter code-it's smarter connection,” says Banks-Bey.“We want to support the whole person, not just their output.”

A Call to Conscious Collaboration

As the world faces increasing psychological, social, and environmental challenges, Marcus Banks-Bey and Life Ambassadors International offer a compelling call to action: design systems that heal. TEQUMSA is more than a tool-it's a framework for awakening, activating both ancestral memory and future-ready strategy to redefine what global resilience looks like.

For partnerships, media inquiries, and more information, visit:

🔗 Life Ambassadors International-

🎥 Watch the Interview on Xraised-videos/from-army-veteran-to-spiritual-technologist-global-resilience-and-tequmsa-innovation/

🌐 Discover More on Xraised-



Gianmarco Giordaniello

Xraised

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.