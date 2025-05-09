Securities Fraud Investigation Into Compass Diversified (CODI) Continues - Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP , a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Compass Diversified ("Compass" or the "Company") (NYSE: CODI ) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON COMPASS DIVERSIFIED (CODI), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Happened?

On May 7, 2025, after the market closed, Compass disclosed that its financial statements for fiscal year 2024 should no longer be relied upon in response to an ongoing internal investigation into the Company's subsidiary, Lugano Holding, Inc. The Company revealed that the investigation "has preliminarily identified irregularities in Lugano's non-CODI financing, accounting, and inventory practices" and that "[e]ffective May 7, 2025, Lugano's founder and CEO, Moti Ferder, resigned from all of his positions at Lugano and will not receive any severance compensation."

On this news, Compass' stock price fell $10.70, or 62%, to close at $6.55 per share on May 8, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224)

Visit our website at .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

Whistleblower Notice

Persons with non-public information regarding Compass Diversified should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email [email protected] .

About Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. GPM has been consistently ranked in the Top 50 Securities Class Action Settlements by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements.

With four offices across the country, GPM's nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM's lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct and relating to nearly all industries and sectors. GPM's past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED