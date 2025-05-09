HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASE

GLEN ALLEN, Va., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB ) (the Company) today announced that the Board of Directors has approved a 4.3% increase in the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend, raising the quarterly amount from $0.115 per share to $0.12 per share.

The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock and will be paid June 13, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2025.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of brand name small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, and commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels, and is a provider of connected devices and software for healthcare management. The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, and TrueAir®. The Company's owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. The Company licenses the brands for CHI® premium garment care products, CloroxTM home appliances, and Brita HubTM countertop electric water filtration appliances. The Company has exclusive multiyear agreements to design, sell, market, and distribute Bartesian® cocktail makers and Numilk® plant-based milk makers. The Company's Hamilton Beach Health subsidiary is focused on expanding the Company's participation in the home health and medical markets. In 2024, Hamilton Beach Health acquired HealthBeacon, a medical technology firm that specializes in developing connected devices, and strategic partner of the Company since 2021. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit .

SOURCE Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

