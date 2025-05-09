Scenic Arizona High-Desert Land Auction: Seven Premium Lots At Red Hawk At J-6 Ranch

7 Lots with Views

The 7 custom home sites range from 2.44± to 5.18± acres. Two will be sold with no reserve, and online bidding will close on May 22 at 5:00 PM.

- Rodger Ford, owner of the community, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- An exclusive online auction featuring seven premium lots in the sought-after Red Hawk at J-6 Ranch community east of Tucson will conclude bidding on May 22, 2025, at 5:00 PM Arizona time. United Country Real Estate |Arizona Property & Auction, The Larsen Company Real Estate and Auction, and Realty Executives exclusively offer the auction.Located in the picturesque high desert, these custom home sites range from 2.44± to 5.18± acres and offer the perfect balance of privacy and accessibility. Two of the seven lots will be sold absolute with no reserve, providing a rare opportunity for buyers to secure prime property at market-determined pricing.All lots feature the breathtaking mountain views and star-filled night skies that make Arizona special. The elevation produces a moderate climate year-round. The Red Hawk at J-6 Ranch community features paved roads, underground utilities, and protective covenants to maintain property values.“Red Hawk is remote yet close to Tucson and Benson-maybe the last of the big-lot communities near Tucson.” Rodger Ford, owner of the community.Buy one lot, multiple, or all seven - this auction gives you the flexibility to build your dream family estate, vacation retreat, or make a long-term investment. Prospective buyers may visit the properties anytime for self-guided tours or contact Jim Vermilyea at 520-490-1218 to schedule a private showing. For more information, auction terms, and property details, visit or contact John Payne at 480-422-6800.

Online Auction - 7 Lots Available

