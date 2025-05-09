Gigi's Playhouse Set To Open 62Nd Location In Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GiGi's Playhouse , the only network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Charleston, South Carolina, on Saturday, May 17. GiGi's Playhouse Charleston marks the organization's 62nd location and the first in South Carolina.

The journey to bring a GiGi's Playhouse to Charleston began in August 2021, when Co-founder Lynze Sikes, a local mom, visited GiGi's Playhouse Raleigh with her young daughter, Carly. Inspired by the love, acceptance, and possibility she experienced, Lynze shared her visit in a local Facebook group. That post connected her with Marie Myers, who would become the Charleston Playhouse's Co-founder. What began as a conversation grew into the formation of a passionate group of parents and community leaders who believed in the power of GiGi's mission and knew Charleston needed a place where individuals with Down syndrome could be celebrated and supported.

Over several years, their efforts-fueled by community events, local fundraising, and generous support from partners like City Wide Facility Solutions-culminated in a vibrant, 4,200-square-foot Playhouse that will serve individuals with Down syndrome and their families across South Carolina.

"I'm thrilled to welcome GiGi's Playhouse Charleston into our growing network," said Nancy Gianni, Founder and Chief Belief Officer of GiGi's Playhouse. "This Playhouse represents another step forward in our mission to ensure that every person with Down syndrome has access to free, purposeful programming and a community that sees their potential."

Nancy and her daughter, GiGi Gianni, the namesake and inspiration behind the organization, will be in Charleston to celebrate the grand opening. Since Nancy Gianni founded the organization in 2003, GiGi's Playhouse has grown into a global movement of acceptance and achievement, opening 62 brick-and-mortar locations. Offering free educational, therapeutic, and career development programs from prenatal diagnosis through adulthood, GiGi's Playhouse is sustained entirely by donations, grants, and community support.

GiGi's Playhouse is the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers dedicated to providing free educational and therapeutic programs for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. GiGi's Playhouse has opened 62 locations across the United States and Mexico, and GiGi's Virtual programming serves families in more than 93 countries. GiGi's Playhouse offers a lifetime commitment-from prenatal diagnosis through career skills-to empower families with all the tools their child needs to succeed. For more information, visit here.

