Explosions Heard In THESE Indian Cities As Pakistan Launches Fresh Attack Amid Rising Tensions - Check Full List

A day after Pakistan used around 300 to 400 drones to attack India in an attempt to infiltrate 36 locations, explosions were heard across all the border states , including Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan on Friday.

In all these places, blackouts have been imposed, and sirens are continuously being heard as Pakistani drones are being intercepted and defused by the Indian Armed Forces.

The authorities have urged people to remain in their houses or at safe places for a few hours, as the escalation from Pakistan has intensified.

According to details pouring in, one Pakistani drone has hit a residential area in Firozpur and injured a family. They have been rushed to hospital for further treatment.

Speaking more about the details, SSP Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said, as quoted by ANI, "We received information about 3 people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the army..."

Dr Kamal Bagi, treating the injured, said,“Due to drone-bomb, three people got injured. Out of these, the condition of a woman is critical, she has suffered severe burns. The other two have lesser burns. We have immediately started their treatment. They are from the same family.”

Akhnoor

Samba

Jammu

Poonch

Nagrota

Udhampur

Srinagar

Budgam

Awantipora

Sopore

Baramulla

Pulwama

Anantnag.

Amritsar

Hoshiarpur

Firozpur

Pathankot

Gurdaspur

Jaisalmer

Barmer

Pokharan

Phalodi

Fazilka

Lalgarh Jatta

Bhuj

Kuarbet

Lakhi Nala

What Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said?

Earlier in the day, briefing the press, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said that Pakistan used around 300 to 400 drone on the night of May 7 and 8 to attack India.

She added that Pakistan attempted infiltration of 36 locations during its latest strike along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir border areas, and pockets of Rajasthan, Punjab and other states.

“Initial reports suggest that they (drones) are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones,” Colonel Sofiya Qureshi told the media on Friday. Heavy shelling was also reportedly ongoing in Uri, in Kashmir.

